Montana State linebacker Troy Andersen accepts invite to Reese's Senior Bowl

BOZEMAN — After accepting an invite to the East-West Shrine Bowl last week, Montana State senior linebacker Troy Andersen has accepted an invite to play in the nation's most prestigious college all-star game.

The Senior Bowl announced on Twitter that Andersen will be headed to Mobile, Alabama to play in the game on February 5. Elite draft prospects are chosen to participate in this event to showcase their skills in front of all 32 NFL teams.

So far on the year, the star linebacker has racked up 127 tackles and 13 tackles for a loss. In Montana State's 42-19 blowout victory over Sam Houston State University in the quarterfinal round last weekend, he had 11 tackles and 2.5 TFL.

Andersen is also a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award which is handed out to the best defensive player in the FCS. That will be given out a day before the FCS National Championship game.

Here's what Jim Nagy the executive director of the Senior Bowl had to say about Andersen coming to the game.