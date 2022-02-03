Montana State football rounds out 2022 recruiting class

(Editor's note: Montana State athletics press release)

BOZEMAN— Montana State football coach Brent Vigen rounded out the main segment of his program's 2022 recruiting class Wednesday, announcing the addition of five prep prospects.

Wednesday's additions:

FEBRUARY HIGH SCHOOL ADDITIONS

Luke Abshire, QB

6-1, 180, Fr, Spokane, WA (Central Valley)

Player Notes: A two-time First Team All-Conference quarterback... set school records in career passing yards and single-season passing yards and touchdown passes. From MSU Coach Brent Vigen: “Luke is the lone incoming freshman quarterback in this class. He’s a really good athlete who throws the ball well, shows great leadership qualities, and has the capacity to develop in our system.”

Michael Armstrong, DB

6-0, 190, Fr, Bozeman, MT (Gallatin)

Player Notes: An all-conference safety at Gallatin High... earned his team’s Iron Man Award for leadership in practice and strength training. From MSU Coach Brent Vigen: “I had the chance to see Michael play several times this fall and he was extremely productive on both the offensive side and defensive side of the ball at Gallatin. We’ll look for him to play in the secondary here. As a coach’s son he understands the game well and from what I saw plays the game with a lot of passion.”

Jaden Perkins, OL

6-1, 290, Fr, Bozeman, MT (Bozeman)

Player Notes: Earned first team all-conference and second team all-state honors as a senior in 2021.. From MSU Coach Brent Vigen: “Jaden was injured and missed a portion of his senior year, but shows good athleticism for a guy his size. I look for him to continue to develop. He’s obviously a legacy with his dad Josh and his brother Justus playing for us.”

Jaren Perkins, DL

6-0, 245, Fr, Bozeman, MT (Bozeman)

Player Notes: Earned second team all-conference and honorable mention all-state honors as a senior for the Hawks. From MSU Coach Brent Vigen: “Jaren is built a little more like Justus, but has the same kind of athleticism that Justus has shown. Jaren gives us the flexibility to play on either side of the ball, but we’ll work that out as we go through. Like his brother he is part of quite a legacy here at MSU.”

Jared White, RB

5-10, 195, Fr, Frisco, TX (Wakeland)

Player Notes: Set Wakeland school records in career rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, total offense and total touchdowns, and season records in rushing touchdowns, total yards, and total touchdowns. From MSU Coach Brent Vigen: “We got on Jared a little later in the process, but we really like his overall game at the running back position. He runs with good instincts, has good size, catches the ball well out of the backfield, was extremely productive in a highly competitive area of Texas. He has the ability to develop, and we look for big things from Jared at the running back position because of his versatility.”

JANUARY TRANSFERS

Ravi Alston, WR

6-3, 205, Sr, Lake Elsinore, CA (St. John’s Minn./Vista Murrietta)

Player Notes: A 2021 2nd Team All-America (AP, AFCA) and Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference MVP, the first time since 2003 a receiver earned that award... caught 153passes for 2,350 yards and 22 touchdowns in his career at St. John’s, including 88 catches for 1,444 yards and 13 touchdowns in a 2019 season in which he earned AP All-America honors. From MSU Coach Brent Vigen: “Ravi’s production at the Division III level caught our eye. He has really good size and speed and attacks the ball really well, and we look for him to make an immediate impact at the receiver position.”

Sean Chambers, QB

6-3, 225, Jr, Kerman, CA (Wyoming/Kerman)

Player Notes: Threw for 1,125 yards and rushed for 209 at Wyoming in 2021, and finished his three years at UW with 2,312 passing yards and 1,005 rushing yards... . From MSU Coach Brent Vigen: “I’m really excited to bring Sean’s talent, his leadership, his playmaking ability to our program. He’ll immediately add depth to our quarterback room and provide competition, which are two things we need in the short term.”

Dru Polidore, DB

6-1, 185, Fr, Katy, TX (Air Force/Tompkins)

Player Notes: Transfers to MSU with four years of eligibility after redshirting at Air Force in 2021... Houston Touchdown Club Scholar-Athlete of the Year in 2020... 2nd Team All-Houston defensive back, UIL 19-6A 1st Team as a senior, when he also earned All-State Academic Honorable Mention. From MSU Coach Brent Vigen: “Dru is a defensive back, a corner, who has really good length. Montana State recruited him out of high school, as well as Coach (Freddie) Banks, so we were familiar with him and he was familiar with Montana State. He was looking for a different opportunity and things really lined up well. He has position versatility, but we really like him as longer, bigger corner.”