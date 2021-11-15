Montana rises to No. 7, Montana State remains No. 3 in FCS national rankings

The 120th meeting between the Montana and Montana State football teams will be a Top 10 match-up.

After handily beating Northern Arizona 30-3 on Saturday, Montana rose from No. 9 to No. 7 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and FCS Coaches Polls.

Meanwhile, Montana State escaped with 20-13 win over Idaho on Saturday behind Tommy Mellot's three-touchdown performance. The Cats stayed put at No. 3 in both polls.

Montana State (9-1, 7-0) has won nine straight games after losing Week 1 to Wyoming, and looks to win a least a share of the Big Sky Conference championship with a win over the Grizzlies on Saturday.

No. 11/No.18 Sacramento State (8-2, 7-0) could also win a share of the league title with a win over No. 10/No.11 UC Davis (8-2, 5-2) on Saturday.

The complete polls can be found below.

Stats Perform FCS Top 25

RANK SCHOOL RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 Sam Houston (50) 9-0 1,250 1 2 James Madison 9-1 1,182 2 3 Montana State 9-1 1,163 3 4 North Dakota State 9-1 1,096 5 5 Eastern Washington 8-2 1,013 7 6 Villanova 8-2 938 8 7 Montana 8-2 889 9 8 ETSU 9-1 811 11 9 Kennesaw State 9-1 802 10 10 UC Davis 8-2 749 6 11 Sacramento State 8-2 721 12 12 South Dakota State 7-3 701 4 13 UT Martin 9-1 686 13 14 Missouri State 7-3 600 16 15 Southeastern Louisiana 8-2 577 14 16 South Dakota 7-3 552 19 17 Southern Illinois 7-3 546 15 18 UIW 8-2 479 17 19 Jackson State 9-1 373 18 20 Dartmouth 8-1 252 T-22 21 Mercer 7-2 228 NR 22 Stephen F. Austin 7-3 105 NR 23 Florida A&M 8-2 96 NR 24 Princeton 8-1 93 NR 25 Rhode Island 7-3 76 NR

Dropped Out: Northern Iowa (20), VMI (21), Chattanooga (22 tie), Prairie View A&M (24), William & Mary (25)

Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Northern Iowa 64, Monmouth 61, Holy Cross 37, VMI 25, Chattanooga 21, William & Mary 17, Prairie View A&M 14, North Dakota 11, Eastern Kentucky 7, Sacred Heart 7, Harvard 4

FCS Coaches Poll

RANK SCHOOL RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 Sam Houston (27) 9-0 698 1 2 James Madison 9-1 665 2 3 Montana St. (1) 9-1 644 3 4 North Dakota St. 9-1 575 6 5 Kennesaw St. 9-1 563 5 6 Eastern Washington 8-2 559 8 7 Montana 8-2 510 9 8 UT Martin 9-1 486 10 9 Villanova 8-2 465 11 10 East Tennessee St. 9-1 444 12 11 UC Davis 8-2 413 4 12 Southeastern Louisiana 8-2 381 13 13 South Dakota St. 7-3 352 7 14 Missouri St. 7-3 326 14 15 Southern Illinois 7-3 294 16 16 South Dakota 7-3 278 17 17 Jackson St. 9-1 277 15 18 Sacramento St. 8-2 246 18 19 UIW 8-2 187 21 20 Princeton 8-1 147 22 21 Dartmouth 8-1 136 23 22 Stephen F. Austin 7-3 99 NR 23 Mercer 7-2 88 NR 24 Monmouth (N.J.) 7-3 86 NR 25 Florida A&M 8-2 53 NR

Dropped Out: Chattanooga (19), VMI (20), Northern Iowa (24), Eastern Kentucky (25)

Others Receiving Votes: Holy Cross, 35; Rhode Island, 33; Chattanooga, 18; Eastern Kentucky, 17; Northern Iowa, 5; VMI, 4; Weber St., 4; Central Arkansas, 3; William & Mary, 3; Jacksonville St., 2; Maine, 2; Harvard, 1; Sacred Heart, 1.

