Montana nabs 3 preseason FCS All-American spots, Montana State adds 1

FARMINGTON, Utah—Athlon Sports released its 2022 Preseason FCS All-America Team on Monday, with five standouts from Big Sky football making the list.

Montana led the Big Sky with three preseason selections, as Patrick O'Connell, Justin Ford and Malik Flowers were tabbed on All-America Team, while Montana State's Isaiah Ifanse and Portland State's Anthony Adams rounded out the list for the Big Sky. O'Connell and Ford are returning Athlon Sports All-Americans from a season ago, while Adams was on the 2019 squad.

Additionally, Montana was tied with North Dakota State and South Dakota State for the lead in Athlon Sports Preseason All-America picks as each school produced three selections.

Athlon Sports Preseason All-America Team

Offense

QB – Xavier Shepherd (6-0, 205, Jr.) Kennesaw State

RB – Isaiah Davis (6-1, 220, Jr.) South Dakota State

RB – Isaiah Ifanse (5-10, 202, Sr.) Montana State

FB – Hunter Luepke (6-1, 234, Sr.) North Dakota State

WR – Xavier Gipson (5-9, 170, Sr.) Stephen F. Austin

WR – Taylor Grimes (5-11, 190, Sr.) UIW

TE – Tucker Kraft (6-5, 255, Jr.) South Dakota State

C – Matthan Hatchie (6-2, 310, Sr.) UT Martin

OL – Michael Corbi (6-3, 335, Sr.) Villanova

OL – McClendon Curtis (6-6, 328, Sr.) Chattanooga

OL – Cody Mauch (6-6, 303, Sr.) North Dakota State

OL – Mason McCormick (6-4, 310, Sr.) South Dakota State

Defense

DL – Isaiah Land (6-4, 215, Sr.) Florida A&M

DL – Nate Lynn (6-3, 265, Jr.) William & Mary

DL – Devonnsha Maxwell (6-3, 296, Sr.) Chattanooga

DL – Josiah Silver (6-2, 234, So.) New Hampshire

LB – Ryan Greenhagen (6-1, 245, Sr.) Fordham

LB – Patrick O'Connell (6-2, 225, Sr.) Montana

LB – Stone Snyder (6-3, 240, Sr.) VMI

DB – Anthony Adams (6-0, 185, Sr.) Portland State

DB – Justin Ford (6-2, 190, Sr.) Montana

DB – Michael Tutsie (5-11, 193, Sr.) North Dakota State

DB – Kedrick Whitehead (5-11, 195, Sr.) Delaware

Specialists

K – Matthew Cook (5-11, 180, Jr.) Northern Iowa

P – Grant Burkett (6-1, 180, So.) Missouri State

KR – Malik Flowers (6-2, 200, Sr.) Montana

PR – Jah'Marae Sheread (5-7, 175, Sr.) Florida A&M