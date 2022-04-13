Montana Coaches Association announces 2021-2022 Coach of the Year winners

The Montana Coaches Association announced the winners of its "Coach of the Year" awards for the 2021-2022 winter season on Monday. The following winners were selected by vote of member coaches.
They will be honored at the MCA Awards Ceremony at 11:30 a.m. on July 28 at Great Falls CMR High School.
Wrestling
Class AA — Jeffrey Thompson, Kalispell Flathead
Class A — Guy Melby, Sidney-Fairview
Class B — Tim Kaczmarek, Huntley Project
Class C —Ty Taylor, Circle
Girls — Jeffrey Thompson, Kalispell Flathead
Boys basketball
Class AA — Guy Almquist, Helena Capital
Class A—Brodie Kelly, Butte Central
Class B—Terry Hauser, Three Forks
Class C—Layne Glaus, Manhattan Christian
Girls basketball
Class AA —Brent Montague, Billings Skyview
Class A —Dustin Kraske, Havre
Class B — Ben Johnson, Colstrip
Class C —Marietta Boyce, Roy-Winifred
Class C —Mauri Elness, Roy-Winifred
Boys swimming
Class AA — Brady Baughman, Missoula Sentinel
Class A — Robyn O'Nan, Billings Central
Girls swimming
Class AA — Ed McNamee, Great Falls
Class A — Robyn O'Nan, Billings Central