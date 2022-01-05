Inflation hits home: Man has to pay $3,000 more for shed

Inflation is eating at people's wallets this new year, whether it's the price of groceries, gym shoes, tires, or something for the home.

Gary Allen found the perfect backyard cedar shed at Lowe's last spring. He prepaid $9,400 on his credit card.

"I found it online, ordered it in March, and had a delivery date of April 23rd," he said,

But April, then July, then September came and went, and Allen was still waiting for his shed.

He says Lowe's kept telling him that It was on backorder.

Allen says the store had a lot of other sheds in stock, but none of them were as large enough or looked like the farmhouse shed he ordered.

By the time the store notified Allen that his shed would be delivered, the price was much higher.

"I paid $9,400," Allen said. "And now it's $12,100."

Allen was told the increase in price was due to rising lumber costs.

"They're having trouble with the price point from their vendor," he said. "And that told me they are having to raise the price because it was unavailable."

We contacted Lowe's, where a spokesman promised to look into Allen's case and see if there was anything they could do.

A week later, they offered him a gift card for $750. Allen says it still doesn't make up the difference.

"I consider we had a deal," he said.

Big-ticket items seeing big price hikes

It's the same inflation hitting new and used cars, appliances, and other items, where a car that cost $30,000 last spring can now cost $35,000 or more due to product shortages and high demand.

GoBankingRates.coms says some of the areas seeing the biggest price inflations are used cars and trucks, fuel oil, electricity, shelter (homes and apartments), and meat.

So how can you protect yourself if something you want is out of stock?

Ask if you can lock in the current price, and get a guarantee the price will not go up while you wait

If not, consider a different model that is currently in stock

Look at a smaller version: in this case, Lowe's now has a smaller version of the farmhouse shed for $9,000

Sure, we see the impact of inflation every time we buy groceries.

But when it comes to big-ticket items, that's where inflation really hits home.

As always don't waste your money.

