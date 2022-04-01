Watch
NewsMontana News

Actions

Missoula Sentinel High School principal placed on leave

Sentinel High School
MTN News file
Sentinel High School in Missoula
Sentinel High School
Posted at 3:30 PM, Apr 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-01 17:30:43-04

MISSOULA - The principal of Missoula's Sentinel High School has been placed on leave.

On Friday, Missoula County Public Schools learned of criminal charges filed against Sentinel High School principal Ryan Rettig.

District spokesperson Tyler Christensen told MTN News that the nature of the charges relates to an alleged domestic disturbance, and Rettig has been placed on administrative leave.

Ryan Rettig
Sentinel High School principal Ryan Rettig

“As with all criminal charges, MCPS takes this seriously and will be completing an investigation,” said Christensen.

Rettig will remain on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

In the meantime, assistant principals Brian Fortmann and Billie Jo Juneau will step in to fill Rettig’s absence.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader