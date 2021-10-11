Missoula County Sheriff’s Office seeking info on missing woman

MISSOULA — The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on an 18-year-old woman who has been reported missing.

Justina Fey Calftail, described as an “American Indian or Alaskan Native”, was last seen on October 5, according to the Montana Missing Persons Clearinghouse website.

Justina is 5’11” tall and weighs 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Justina’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 258-4810 or the Montana Missing Persons Clearinghouse, (406) 444-2800.