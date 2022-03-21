Watch

Missoula boy dies in Lake County crash

Posted at 10:59 AM, Mar 21, 2022
PABLO - An 11-year-old boy from Missoula died in a one-vehicle crash that happened near Pablo on Sunday afternoon.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the accident happened at 2:50 p.m. at the intersection of Canal Road and Snyder Hill Lane.

The boy was heading north on Canal Road on an ATV when he attempted to make a U-turn. The vehicle went off the road, hit an embankment, and then flipped over.

The victim — who was wearing a helmet — was pronounced dead at the scene.

The MHP is continuing to investigate the accident.

