Missoula Big Sky's Tre Reed commits to Rocky Mountain College for hoops

(Editor's note: RMC athletics press release)

BILLINGS—Coach Bill Dreikosen announced Friday the signing of Tre Reed from Missoula Big Sky High School to his letter of intent to join the Rocky Mountain College men’s basketball program.

Tre Reed, a 6-foot-2 guard, joins the Battlin’ Bears after a high school career at Big Sky High School in Missoula, Montana. Tre averaged eight points per game, 4.2 rebounds per game, and 2.7 assists per game. Tre was All-Conference and the Defensive Player of the Year as a senior.

"Tre brings a lot of variety to the court as a basketball player,” Coach Dreikosen said. “He is a high level defender and was the Western AA Defensive Player of the Year this past season. He brings good athleticism and is a very tough rebounding guard. Tre has proven he will do whatever needs to be done for the team on a daily basis! Tre is also an excellent student in the classroom. We are very excited to get Tre in our program.”

Reed said “I chose Rocky, because I like how the entire school is super supportive and friendly with each other. It showed a lot when I went on my visit and everybody was super cool and chill to talk to.

Reed plans to pursue a degree in business administration.

