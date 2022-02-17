Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for Glacier County woman

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Kayla Lin Hall, at the request of Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services.

Kayla is 26 years old, stands 5'1" tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Kayla left a vehicle near Browning on BIA Route 1 early Thursday morning (February 17) and has not been heard from since. Her phone was shut off when checked at 3:42 a.m.

She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweater, black fleece jacket, black pants or blue jeans, black and white shoes, and a black backpack.

There are high winds and freezing temperatures in the area and she is not dressed for the weather so there is concern for her safety.

If you have any information about Kayla, you're asked to call Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services at 406-338-4000, or call 911.