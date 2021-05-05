Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women event held in Arlee

ARLEE — The Jocko Valley Walk/Run for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women awareness walk began at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The event was designed to remember and honor Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.

Participants met in the parking lot of Arlee High School where a short introduction and an honor song took place.

People dressed in red and holding signs then walked along US Highway 93 South through Arlee and onto the bike path.

Participants then went down to Dirty Corner and then returned to the school for the Red Sand Project.

