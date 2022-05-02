Miles Community College to host Mon-Dak baseball tourney

(Editor's note: MCC Athletics release)

MILES CITY - The Miles Community College Pioneer baseball team is set to host the 2022 Mon-Dak Conference Baseball Tournament May 6-8 at Connor's Stadium in Miles City.

The Pioneers enter the tournament as the #4 seed and will open the tournament on Friday morning in game 1 at 10:00 AM against the #5 seed Lake Region State College.

The #3 seed Williston State will face #6 Dakota College at Bottineau at 1 p.m. in game 2.

The game 1 winner will face #1 seed Bismarck State at 4:00 PM in game 3 on Friday and the game 2 winner will face #2 seed Dawson in game 4 at 7:00 PM Friday.

The tournament will continue until Sunday. The top 3 teams advance to the Region XIII Playoff on May 14-15 at the MonDak Conference tournament champion.

MCC's softball women will try to repeat as the Region XIII West Tournament champions as the 2022 playoffs begin Tuesday in Glendive.

In 2021, the Pioneers lost the first game of the playoffs and worked its way back to win the Region XIII West and the Region XIII Championship.

Miles CC enters the tournament as the #2 seed and will face the #3 seed Lake Region State College Royals on Tuesday at 12:00 PM. The host team Dawson is the #1 seed, Bismarck State is seeded #4, and Williston State is seeded #5. If necessary, the tournament will run thru Thursday. The top 2 teams in the west sub-region will advance to the Region XIII Championships.

The winner of the West Sub-Region will host the Region XIII Championships May 8-9.