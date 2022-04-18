Miles Community College rodeo rescheduled for May 5-6

(Editor's note: MCC Athletics release)

MILES CITY - The Miles Community College Rodeo that was scheduled for April 15-16 and postponed due to hazardous weather and travel conditions has been rescheduled.

The rodeo will now take place on May 5-6 at the Ag Advancement Center in Miles City, MT. The performance on Thursday night (May 5) will take place at 7:00 PM MST. There will be a slack performance at 10:00 AM Friday (May 6) followed by another performance on Friday night at 7:00 PM MST.

The Pioneer rodeo team will be at the University of Providence event in Great Falls, MT on April 22-23 and the University of Montana event in Missoula on April 29-30 leading up to MCC's event.