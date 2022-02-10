Miles Community College men, women hold off Dakota Bottineau

(Editor's note: MCC Athletics release)

BOTTINEAU, ND - The Miles Community College basketball men built a 15-point lead, watched Dakota College Bottineau cut it to one, then held on late for a 84-78 MonDak Conference road win Wednesday. The win was the 2nd consecutive road win in 4 days for the Pioneers after finishing a 6-game homestand at 1-5.

Ray Daniels (Las Vegas, NV) came off the bench to score 23 points (9-14 FG, 3-5 3's, 2-2 FT) and grab 5 rebounds while fellow frontcourt player Blessing Adesipe (Houston, TX) scored 18 points (6-15 FG, 0-2 3's, 6-7 FT) and hauled in a team high 14 rebounds and had 3 steals.

The Lumberjacks were led by guard Deron McDaniel (Kansas City, MO) with 21 points (7-13 FG, 5-7 3's, 2-2 FT), 6 rebounds, and 4 assists. Surafel Berhanie (Sioux Falls, SD) scored 19 points 7-15 FG, 5-11 3's), and Akok Aguer (Sioux Falls, SD) scored 11 points (4-11 FG, 1-4 3's, 2-3 FT). Marcel Drone (Sheyboygan, WI) came off the bench to score 12 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 FT) and grab 6 rebounds. Loukas Triantis (Sydney, Australia) grabbed a team high 10 rebounds for the Jacks.

The Lumberjacks fell to 4-14 in MonDak Conference play and 12-15 overall. The Pioneers moved to 5-13 in MonDak Conference play and 8-19 overall. They will travel to Devils Lake, ND for a Super Bowl Sunday matchup with the Lake Region State Royals at 2:00 PM MST.

Meantime, Gabby Flute Player (Flandreau, SD) pumped in 26 points (9-14 FG, 6-8 3's, 2-2 FT) and grabbed 6 rebounds as the Pioneer women rallied from a 15-point 2nd quarter deficit and outscored the Jacks 41-22 over the final 2 quarters to take a MonDak Conference victory. Catalina de Giorgi (Buenos Aires, Argentina) gave the Pioneers a huge lift off the bench by scoring 14 points (7-12 FG) and grabbing a team high 10 rebounds.

The Pioneers shot 17-31 from the field in the 2nd half for 55% and held the Lumberjacks to only 8-32 (25%) as the defense played well. Malta, Montana guard Kelbee Denham dished out five assists in the game as well.

The Lumberjacks were led by Maria Moore (Mandan, ND) with 18 points (8-18 FG, 2-9 3's) and Haylie Conradsen (Savage, MT) had 15 points (4-13 FG, 3-7 3's, 4-6 FT) to go along with 6 rebounds, 5 assists, and 5 steals. The Jacks connected on only 3-17 3's in the 2nd half.

The Lumberjacks fell to 8-10 in MonDak Conference play and 16-11 overall. The Pioneers moved to 4-14 in MonDak Conference action and 6-21 overall. MCC will travel to Devils Lake, ND for a game with Lake Region State College on Super Bowl Sunday at 12:00 PM MST.

