Miles Community College men edge Williston State, women fall by 36

(Editor's note: MCC Athletics release)

WILLISTON, N.D. - The Miles Community College basketball men grinded out an 81-76 road win Sunday at Williston State to build some confidence for the remaining four games of the regular season. The entire 2nd half saw neither team lead by more than five points.

The Pioneers tied a season high with 24 assists, put 4 players in double figures and ended what was a frustrating stretch of close home games with a big road victory. Ray Daniels (Las Vegas, NV) scored 29 points (12-18 FG, 2-6 3's, 3-3 FG) off the bench while dishing out 5 assists and grabbing 4 rebounds in the victory. Blessin Adesipe (Houston, TX) added 18 points (7-18 FG, 0-3 3's, 4-5 FT) and a team high 6 rebounds.

Williston State got 16 points (7-7 FG, 2-2 3's) and 7 rebounds off the bench from Galdo Tutu (Ontario, Canada) and 16 points (6-14 FG, 0-1 3's, 4-5 FT) from Josh Favors (Atlanta, GA). Abi Adedo (London, England) pitched in 13 points (6-13 FG, 0-3 3's, 1-1 FT) while big man Fares Kacem (Tunis, Tunisia) dropped 14 points (7-8 FG) and 5 rebounds.

MCC moved to 4-13 in MonDak Conference play and 7-19 overall. Williston State fell to 6-11 in MonDak Conference play and 8-18 overall. The Pioneers travel to Dakota College at Bottineau on Wednesday night at 6:30 PM MST.

The Pioneer women scored only 13 field goals and committed 23 turnovers in a 76-40 loss in Williston, ND. MCC was held to 15 total points in the 2nd and 3rd quarters as Williston went on a 14-0 run to end the first half to lead 32-17.

The 1st quarter went back and forth with 3 lead changes and 2 ties ending in a 11-10 Teton lead. The 2nd quarter was much of the same before the Tetons took command after leading 18-17 and stretching that lead to 32-17 at the half. Only 3 total points were scored in the first 4 minutes of the 2nd half and those points cut the Teton lead to 32-20. After that was all Tetons as they outscored the Pioneers 16-8 in the 3rd quarter and 28-15 in the 4th.

5 Tetons reached double figures led by Hayley McDonald (Canberra, Australia) with 17 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3's, 6-6 FT) off the bench and McDonald also nabbed 8 steals and 4 rebounds. Emily Kurkowski (Melbourne, Australia) also scored 17 points (5-12 FG, 3-8 3's, 4-4 FT). Keeley Tini (Aukland, New Zealand) chipped in 11 points (3-8 FG, 2-4 3's, 3-4 FT), a team high 6 rebounds, and 4 assists. Brooklyn Douglas (Williston, ND) had 10 points (3-8 FG, 0-5 3's, 4-4 FT) and Sydney Labatte (Froid, MT) added 10 (5-9 FG, 0-1 3's).

The Pioneers were led by reserve Isabel Saltenberger (Anaconda, MT) came off the bench with a career high 17 points (6-7 FG, 3-3 3's, 2-2 FT) in only 16 minutes of action. No other Pioneer scored more than 6 points. Ella Paleea-Cook (Melbourne, Australia) had 6 rebounds.

Williston State sits in 2nd place in the MonDak Conference at 13-4 and are 16-10 overall. MCC fell to 3-14 in MonDak Conference play and 5-21 overall. The Pioneers travel to Dakota College at Bottineau on Wednesday night at 4:30 PM MST.