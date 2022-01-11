Miles Community College men drop to 4-13; fall at NDSCS

(Editor's note: MCC Athletics release)

WAHPETON, ND - The North Dakota State College of Science basketball men used a balanced scoring attack Monday night placing six players in double figures sending Miles Community College home with a sixth consecutive loss in a 99-60 victory. The Wildcats broke open a close game late in the first half going on a 19-2 run in the final 3 minutes of the half for a 54-35 halftime lead.

Khari Broadway (6'3 Sophomore) and Connor Hollenbeck (6'6 Sophomore) led the balanced attack with 15 points each. Broadway (6-11 FG, 1-1 3's, 2-2 FT) and Hollenbeck (5-12 FG, 2-4 3's, 3-4 FT) were followed by Micah Swallow (6'3 Freshman) with 14 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3's, 4-4 FT), Logan Jedwabny (6'2 Sophomore) hit for 13 points (5-13 FG, 3-9 3's), Anthony Ignowski (6'3 Sophomore) chipped in 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3's, 2-2 FT), and RaShaun Parker (5'11 Freshman) had 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-8 3's). Parker Jones (6'8 Sophomore) had 9 rebounds to lead the Wildcats and Hollenbeck added 8.

NDSCS ran their MonDak Conference leading record to 9-1 and is 18-1 overall. MCC fell to 2-7 in MonDak Conference play and 4-13 overall and will play their final non-conference game of the season Friday night in Powell, WY at 7:30 PM against Northwest College.

