Miles Community College DH at Dawson Community College postponed

GLENDIVE - Thursday's MonDak Conference basketball doubleheader between Miles Community College and Dawson Community College has been postponed, according to information from both schools.

The doubleheader is re-scheduled to be for Sunday, January 16 in Glendive with the women playing at 2 p.m. and the men to follow at 4 p.m.

No reason was given for the postponements.

MCC trips to United Tribes and North Dakota State College of Science on Sunday (2 p.m.) and Monday (time TBD) are still scheduled as of this publishing, according to MCC Athletics.

Meantime, DCC's Jaquan Tot hsa been named,Mon-Dak Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Week is.

During a 2-1 week for the Bucs, the 6-foot freshman guard shot 47% from the field, he scored 34 points, had 9 rebounds, 19 assists, and 11 steals.

Tot is aDallas, Texas native who attended John Paul II High School. He was a second team All-Conference selection last year for DCC and is averaging 9.4 points, 4.1 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game this season.

He's the fourth player to earn Conference Player of the Week for DCC this season.

