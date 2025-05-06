Editor's note: MTN Sports is featuring a Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year finalist nightly leading into this year's awards banquet Monday, May 12 at 7 p.m. at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center. Ten graduating seniors (five boys, five girls) in the Billings area are nominated annually by coaches and activities directors. Roundtable members — a group of longtime sports enthusiasts in Billings — have then voted on one male and one female winner since 1989. In rare instances, the award has been shared.)

BILLINGS — The first eye-popping note that stands out on Dani Jordan’s resume is her number of varsity letters: 14. That means she had to juggle same-season sports twice. While playing volleyball at Lockwood, Dani also ran cross country for a season and tried her hand at flag football with, as she puts it, "limited knowledge of the game."

“I think I was wide receiver. Yeah … sometimes I would play running back,” Dani said with a great laugh.

The thrill of playing was unforgettable, especially during the playoffs.

WATCH FULL VIDEO

Midland Roundtable AOY: Courts to construction, Lockwood's Dani Jordan nailing it

“It was pretty cool because we played at Montana State on their field. And I caught a touchdown,” she recalled.

But she had to make sacrifices.

“I had to leave during semifinals because I had volleyball back at home, and I couldn’t afford to miss that,” she said.

Jordan's volleyball career is impressive. She recorded over 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs. In basketball, she also scored more than 1,000 points and led Class A in scoring as a junior.

A picture that sums up Dani’s early years is one where she was always the No. 1 fan of her older sisters while her dad would load her up with face paint.

“My family said if I made it to the state championship, they’d do it for me,” Dani said.

That hasn’t happened yet, but it's presumable the offer still stands for college at Williston State, where Jordan will double up again playing volleyball and basketball.

She's quick to note that family has always been there for her, especially after losing her mom, Rayetta, to ovarian cancer in 2018. But Dani says she constantly feels Rayetta’s presence.

“Yeah, every single game, before and after. Just give credit to her and God,” she said.

Who knows where Dani’s career path will lead, but after helping her dad with his construction business for a bit, she knows where it’s not headed.

“Holding up sheetrock and stuff was so hard. Yeah, it was heavy," she said with another laugh. "I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ And taking off roofs, like shingles. It was hard work. I was like, 'I don’t want to do this.’”

Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year

2025 Female finalists: Grace Curnow (West), Dani Jordan (Lockwood), Leela Ormsby (Senior), Rae Smart (Skyview), Becca Washington (Senior).

2025 Male finalists: Malachi Claunch (West), Jack DeBourg (Central), Ryan Dierenfield (Skyview), Zach Morse (West), Ryder Murdock (Senior).

For banquet information, contact Kory Loberg at KoryL@universalawards.net. Tickets are $40 for individual and $300 for a table of eight.

