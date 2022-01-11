Watch

Men's basketball schedule changes updated for Wyoming Cowboys

Posted at 7:50 AM, Jan 11, 2022
(Editor's note: UW Athletics release)

LARAMIE, Wyo. - The Mountain West Conference has announced the rescheduling of two Wyoming Cowboy basketball games to be played later next week.

The Cowboys will play at Nevada on Monday, Jan. 17 with a game time and television information yet to be announced, according to the UW Athletics department.

Additionally, the San Jos谷 State at Wyoming game originally scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 18 has been moved to Wednesday, Jan. 19. That contest is slated for a 7 p.m. start and will be streamed on the Mountain West Network.

