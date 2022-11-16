This Chantilly Mashed Potatoes Recipe With Heavy Cream Will Upgrade Your Thanksgiving Table

Thanksgiving is almost here, and that means it’s time to start planning your holiday recipes! Mashed potatoes are a classic when it comes to Thanksgiving dinner, but you don’t have to make the same boring taters this year.

We’ve just discovered the best way to elevate mashed potatoes into a dish that will make your family truly thankful for your culinary skills. But, here’s the best part: This recipe for mashed potatoes with heavy cream is actually super easy to make.

While many people make mashed potatoes with heavy cream, most don’t know this secret. It comes from the French, of course. Chantilly potatoes are a classic French recipe — but don’t let the fancy name fool you. It just means potatoes made with whipping cream (chantilly is French for whipped cream).

If you have ever made your own fresh whipped cream, this recipe from The Kitchn will be a no-brainer for you. And if you haven’t, don’t worry: It’s not as intimidating as it may sound. It involves cooking potatoes, passing them through a food mill, and mixing in milk, butter and cream.

Adobe

The difference between making your own whipped cream for a dessert and making whipped cream for Chantilly potatoes is that you don’t add sugar. Instead, you just use a stand mixer or hand mixer to whip your heavy cream until it is fluffy and making slightly stiff peaks.

The result: fluffy, rich mashed potatoes that are as light as a cloud. Any mashed potatoes with some cream mixed in is sure to make a delicious dish — but making mashed potatoes with heavy cream that has been whipped is the culinary hack that will launch your spuds to stardom.

The other must-try hack for mashed potatoes with heavy cream? Baking your potatoes in the oven as the last step in your recipe. Once you have made your mashed potatoes and added the whipped cream and salt, scoop it into an oven-safe baking dish. Then take freshly grated Parmesan cheese and sprinkle it on top, covering the surface so that your final product will have a crispy and cheesy top layer.

Find the full recipe for Chantilly mashed potatoes with heavy cream at The Kitchn.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.