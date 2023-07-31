Western Municipal Construction is seeking a Construction Superintendent

Company Information:

Western Municipal Construction is a heavy civil contractor that specializes in underground wet utilities that is celebrating its 25th anniversary in business. We are an equal opportunity employer with more than competitive wages and benefits who is always looking for talented individuals to fill multiple positions located in Montana, Wyoming, and Texas just like the one listed above. Please don't hesitate, and send your resume along with state of preference to reception@wmc-i.com for your next great opportunity and adventure. Please follow us on LinkedIn! https://www.linkedin.com/company/western-municipal-construction-inc.

Job Brief:

Our team is looking for an experienced Superintendents to manage our heavy civil construction projects. You will supervise your crews and subcontractors in order to ensure projects are delivered on time. As a superintendent, your job duties will also include detailed project reporting, allocating resources and monitoring budgets.

This role requires a minimum of 5 years' experience as a Superintendent on water / sewer pipe installation projects. It also demands excellent communication skills, as you will collaborate with various people, such as construction workers, subcontractors, and engineers. In order to succeed, it's important to know how to implement quality, health, and safety standards onsite.

If you have the experience, are reliable, organized, and able to work well under pressure, we'd like to meet you.

Responsibilities:

Acquire understanding of the requirements of the project at hand

Communicate with Project Managers to plan construction processes

Follow any set performance goals, schedules, and contract deadlines

Supervise staff and provide constructive feedback

Complete detailed competent person reports, project progress reports, safety meetings, employee time cards, and many others as needed

Implement safety based on OSHA, ANSI, and MSHA regulations as necessary

Make sure that operators are greasing and fueling the equipment daily

Track equipment hours arrange for maintenance based on company policy

Keep track of material stock and orders, and report to Project Managers if issues exist

Ensure the job site remains safe, clean, and orderly

Document on-site issues and collaborate with Project Managers about possible change orders and or solutions

Foster relationships with key vendors (subcontractors, suppliers etc.)

Requirements:

Proven 5 years' experience as construction Superintendent (Heavy Civil Underground Utilities experience is must)

Knowledge of local quality, safety, and health guidelines for construction job sites

In-depth understanding of construction operations and processes

Excellent understanding on reading plans, establishing line and grade for underground piping, understanding soil condition and the effect they have on safety and compaction efforts

Reliability, being organized, and time-management are a must

Ability to lead and inspire

Comfortable with numbers and technology

Great attention to detail

Excellent communication and negotiation abilities Degree in Engineering, Construction Management, or similar field; Master's degree is a plus

Please click this link to see all open positions.