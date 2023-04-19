Job Opening : Account Executive, KTVQ

Click here to apply.

Are you looking for a career that is fast-paced and where every day is different? Join us at KTVQ in Billings, Montana where Scripps is searching for a media account executive who is eager to develop connections and help power our local economy through creative and effective advertising.

As an account executive, you’ll help local businesses realize growth opportunities by exposing them to compelling messaging through customized screen-based advertising solutions. This full array of marketing solutions may include digital platforms like over-the-top (OTT) video, search solutions (SEO/SEM), social media strategies, digital display, and e-mail targeting, as well as broadcast television.

We’ll give you the tools you need not only to compete, but to excel, through professional development opportunities like our coveted sales training program. You’ll enjoy the advantage of Scripps’ high- quality news product and the support of an expert team of leaders to help you reach your goals and enjoy uncapped earning potential through our competitive sales compensation plan.

Scripps offers different types of flex work arrangements for many positions. Please ask your recruiter for more information.

A DAY IN THE LIFE:



You will be selling broadcast television and digital advertising solutions. Digital solutions include over-the-top (OTT) video, search strategies (SEO/SEM), social media marketing and more. You will sell to local and regional businesses and advertising agencies.

Independently prospect, develop and maintain new business in the market using the Scripps Sales Process and developing customized solutions.

Travel to the office or hop on Zoom to host a brainstorm session with your team for an upcoming advertising campaign

Attend a regular call with an existing client to talk about campaign performance and ideas for upcoming promotions.

Use ratings, qualitative and market trend data to negotiate program ratings and advertising rates with advertising agencies to maximize revenue.

Cultivate new relationships with businesses in the local community by networking, cold calling, and referrals.

Develop and deliver advertising and marketing campaigns, and media plans.

Maintain and grow existing accounts by reworking and optimizing schedules and products as needed, showcasing attribution proof of performance, and providing best in class customer service.

Effectively manage a sales funnel within the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software and achieve key performance indicators and activity levels.

Contribute to the creative development of campaigns though client communication and needs analysis, storyboard and concept creation, and assistance in production aspects.

WHAT YOU’LL NEED:



Bachelor’s degree in sales, marketing, or related field preferred.

Minimum of 2 years proven sales success.

Experience in strategic account management, broadcast ratings and digital execution is a plus.

WHAT YOU’LL BRING:



Knack for relationship building.

Results-driven attitude.

Excellent communication skills.

Strong organizational skills.

Confidence to speak with decision makers.

Valid driver’s license and good driving record required (proof of insurance and liability coverage may be required).

And, if you have broadcast TV experience, that’s a plus!

WHAT WE’LL OFFER:



Extensive Scripps Sales Process training.

A career path to grow your professional experiences.

Uncapped sales commission.

Full benefits; medical, dental and vision.

Retirement savings plan with company match.

OUR TEAM:

We have hikers, rock climbers, mountain bikers, kayakers, runners, skiers, gamers, hunters, fishing enthusiasts, beekeepers, travelers, boaters, community leaders and every other mixture of diverse backgrounds, passions, and life experiences. We are a community of welcoming, mission-focused, and lively people that continue to grow as we grow our company and rise to our full potential in every aspect of our business.

WHERE YOU’LL LIVE, WORK AND PLAY:

Billings, MT, where outdoor enthusiasts enjoy the big small-town charm and quick access to national parks. Skiing is right outside your door as well as an expansive 47 miles of walking and biking trails that surround the largest city in Montana. There is no better place to hit the trails than in Montana’s Trailhead. Billings offers hundreds of acres of city parks. Ride or walk along the legendary Yellowstone River, take in the forever views from Swords Park, or head west to a wilder landscape near Zimmerman Trail. The Magic City lives up to its name with culture and arts including plentiful shopping, theater, restaurants, and famous local brew pubs. The vibrant economy fosters an entrepreneurial spirit and a medical hub that boasts a regional health care center and is home to two universities. Positioned as a gateway to Yellowstone National Park and Wyoming, excursions including the beautiful Big Horn Mountains and more without the big city hassles are abundant. It is no wonder Billings has been voted #24 of the Top 100 Best Places to Live in America, but don’t worry it is the humble, independent and caring people that truly make Billings the Magic City to live, work, and play.

Click here to apply.

#LI-SM2

#LI-Hybrid