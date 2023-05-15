FedEx Ground : Package Handler - Part-time

FedEx Ground is part of the rapidly growing warehouse and transportation sector that helps keep America, and our economy, moving. Be part of a winning team and workplace community that cares about who you are as an individual, and your safety in the workplace. Come for a job and stay for a career!

Package Handler – Part-time

NO EXPERIENCE REQUIRED!!!

$17.70 to $18.20 per hour to start.

Various Shifts and Flexible Schedules

Full benefits and paid time off

Tuition Assistance of $5,250 per yr

Weekly pay!

Perks and Benefits at FedEx Ground:



Competitive wages paid weekly for both full and part time opportunities

$5,250 tuition reimbursement every year with no lifetime cap! All employees are eligible for this awesome benefit on their first day of employment!

Generous paid time off program – work your way up to 5 weeks of PTO a year!

Medical, dental and vision benefits after a short waiting period.

Flexible scheduling that helps balance your work and personal life.

Valuable employee discounts on things like cell phone plans, electronics, cars and restaurants.

Free Purple Pathways career development program for all FedEx Ground employees.

Paid parental leave for both moms and dads!

Employee networks, and diversity, equity and inclusion programs available for all employees.

What you can expect at FedEx Ground:



Fast paced and physical warehouse work – why pay for a gym membership when you can get paid while working out?

Warehouse duties include loading, unloading, and sorting of packages of various sizes.

Part time FedEx Ground employees work one shift a day; full time FedEx Ground employees work two shifts.

Shift lengths vary based on package volume – generally part time employees work between 3 and 6 hours a day. Full time employees can expect to work between 6 and 10 hours.

Overtime paid after 40 hours a week.

Reasonable accommodations are available for qualified individuals with disabilities.

Shifts Available:

NO EXPERIENCE REQUIRED



Early morning, afternoon, and evening shifts available.

Tuition Assistance of $5,250 per calendar year available immediately

Benefits are available immediately for full time employees and after 90 days for part time package handlers.

7 day a week operation

Scheduled start times and days will vary; hours are not guaranteed.

FedEx Ground

3605 Hesper Rd

Billings, MT 59102

To apply: got to: GroundWarehouseJobs.fedex.com or click here.