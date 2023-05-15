FedEx Ground : Package Handler - Part-time

FedEx Ground is part of the rapidly growing warehouse and transportation sector that helps keep America, and our economy, moving. Be part of a winning team and workplace community that cares about who you are as an individual, and your safety in the workplace. Come for a job and stay for a career!
Package Handler – Part-time
NO EXPERIENCE REQUIRED!!!
$17.70 to $18.20 per hour to start.
Various Shifts and Flexible Schedules
Full benefits and paid time off
Tuition Assistance of $5,250 per yr
Weekly pay!
Perks and Benefits at FedEx Ground:
- Competitive wages paid weekly for both full and part time opportunities
- $5,250 tuition reimbursement every year with no lifetime cap! All employees are eligible for this awesome benefit on their first day of employment!
- Generous paid time off program – work your way up to 5 weeks of PTO a year!
- Medical, dental and vision benefits after a short waiting period.
- Flexible scheduling that helps balance your work and personal life.
- Valuable employee discounts on things like cell phone plans, electronics, cars and restaurants.
- Free Purple Pathways career development program for all FedEx Ground employees.
- Paid parental leave for both moms and dads!
- Employee networks, and diversity, equity and inclusion programs available for all employees.
What you can expect at FedEx Ground:
- Fast paced and physical warehouse work – why pay for a gym membership when you can get paid while working out?
- Warehouse duties include loading, unloading, and sorting of packages of various sizes.
- Part time FedEx Ground employees work one shift a day; full time FedEx Ground employees work two shifts.
- Shift lengths vary based on package volume – generally part time employees work between 3 and 6 hours a day. Full time employees can expect to work between 6 and 10 hours.
- Overtime paid after 40 hours a week.
- Reasonable accommodations are available for qualified individuals with disabilities.
Shifts Available:
NO EXPERIENCE REQUIRED
- Early morning, afternoon, and evening shifts available.
- Tuition Assistance of $5,250 per calendar year available immediately
- Benefits are available immediately for full time employees and after 90 days for part time package handlers.
- 7 day a week operation
- Scheduled start times and days will vary; hours are not guaranteed.
FedEx Ground
3605 Hesper Rd
Billings, MT 59102
To apply: got to: GroundWarehouseJobs.fedex.com or click here.