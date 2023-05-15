Watch Now
CommunityJob Spot

Actions

FedEx Ground : Package Handler - Part-time

FedEx Ground Revised
FedEx Ground
FedEx Ground Revised
Posted at 9:09 AM, May 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-15 11:09:35-04

FedEx Ground is part of the rapidly growing warehouse and transportation sector that helps keep America, and our economy, moving. Be part of a winning team and workplace community that cares about who you are as an individual, and your safety in the workplace. Come for a job and stay for a career!

Package Handler – Part-time

NO EXPERIENCE REQUIRED!!!

$17.70 to $18.20 per hour to start.

Various Shifts and Flexible Schedules

Full benefits and paid time off

Tuition Assistance of $5,250 per yr

Weekly pay!

Perks and Benefits at FedEx Ground:

  • Competitive wages paid weekly for both full and part time opportunities
  • $5,250 tuition reimbursement every year with no lifetime cap! All employees are eligible for this awesome benefit on their first day of employment!
  • Generous paid time off program – work your way up to 5 weeks of PTO a year!
  • Medical, dental and vision benefits after a short waiting period.
  • Flexible scheduling that helps balance your work and personal life.
  • Valuable employee discounts on things like cell phone plans, electronics, cars and restaurants.
  • Free Purple Pathways career development program for all FedEx Ground employees.
  • Paid parental leave for both moms and dads!
  • Employee networks, and diversity, equity and inclusion programs available for all employees.

What you can expect at FedEx Ground:

  • Fast paced and physical warehouse work – why pay for a gym membership when you can get paid while working out?
  • Warehouse duties include loading, unloading, and sorting of packages of various sizes.
  • Part time FedEx Ground employees work one shift a day; full time FedEx Ground employees work two shifts.
  • Shift lengths vary based on package volume – generally part time employees work between 3 and 6 hours a day.  Full time employees can expect to work between 6 and 10 hours.
  • Overtime paid after 40 hours a week.
  • Reasonable accommodations are available for qualified individuals with disabilities.

Shifts Available:

NO EXPERIENCE REQUIRED

  • Early morning, afternoon, and evening shifts available.
  • Tuition Assistance of $5,250 per calendar year available immediately
  • Benefits are available immediately for full time employees and after 90 days for part time package handlers.
  • 7 day a week operation
  • Scheduled start times and days will vary; hours are not guaranteed.

FedEx Ground
3605 Hesper Rd

Billings, MT 59102

To apply: got to: GroundWarehouseJobs.fedex.com or click here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!