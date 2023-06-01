We’re Hiring. Various Positions.

Careers at Cody Regional Health

Live & Work in an Outdoor Playground

Join the Cody Regional Health family where our collective expertise and singular healthcare focus allow us to be the first choice for those who aspire to heal, be healed, and lead healthier lives. If quality of life is an important part of your career, we are located in some of the most beautiful areas of the world, where you can work alongside the most skilled and experienced team in the region using the latest advanced technology. Cody is nestled among mountain ranges where fishing, hunting, camping, skiing, snowmobiling, and other outdoor adventures are abundant. Should you choose to join our workforce, you will be among co-workers who are friendly, compassionate, caring, and courteous.

As the leading employer in Park County Wyoming, our goal is to recruit and maintain outstanding professionals and support staff who will strive to help us remain the leader in healthcare throughout the Big Horn Basin.

• Medical Lab Technologists

• Ultrasonographer

• Registered Nurses

Please complete an application by clicking the link in the desired job posting. Please ensure your application is complete, including employment history even if you are providing a resume.

Cody Regional Health is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All employment applicants are treated courteously and given fair consideration. No employee or applicant will be discriminated against or given preference with respect to their compensation, terms, conditions, or privileges of employment because of such individual's race, color, religion, sex, age, national origin, ancestry, physical or mental handicap, marital status, or sexual orientation. We are proud to be a smoke-free campus.

Click to see all positions.