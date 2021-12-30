Man killed in explosion at Roosevelt County farm

GREAT FALLS — A man died after an explosion at a farm in Roosevelt County on Wednesday.

Roosevelt County Sheriff Jason Frederick said in a news release that at about 4 p.m. dispatchers received a report of a large explosion at a farm about five miles north of Wolf Point on Highway 250.

Emergency personnel responded and discovered an outbuilding had been destroyed when a large amount of leaking propane ignited inside the structure.

The resulting explosion caused nearby soil to collapse and fill the interior of the building, killing a man who was inside.

Temperatures of approximately -25F slowed recovery efforts, but the victim's body was eventually recovered by the Wolf Point Volunteer Fire Department and several other agencies.

No other details have been released, including the name of the man who died.