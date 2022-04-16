Man dies in rollover crash in Valley County

GREAT FALLS — A man died a one-vehicle crash in Valley County on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

The crash happened at about 8:10 a.m. on State Highway 537 about three miles north of Hinsdale.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the 32-year old man - the only occupant of the Ford F-150 - was heading north and crossed into the southbound lane. He over-corrected and the pickup went off the east side of the road and rolled several times.

The man was thrown from the vehicle and pinned underneath.

He was taken to Francis Mahon Deaconess Hospital in Glasgow, where he later died.

The man's name has not been released at this point; according to the MHP, he was from North Carolina.

The MHP says the man was not wearing a seatbelt, and that the road was icy at the time of the crash. Impaired driving was not a factor in the crash.