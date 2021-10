MISSOULA — A 43-year-old Hamilton man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Wednesday night in Victor.

The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports the man was driving a pickup truck on Pleasant View Drive at about 6:30 p.m. when he drifted off the side of the road, over-corrected, went off the other side of the highway, and hit a tree.

The victim died at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle.

MHP is continuing to investigate the fatal crash.