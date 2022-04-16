Man dies in a one-car crash in Lincoln County

GREAT FALLS — A man died a one-car crash in Lincoln County on Friday, April 15, 2022.

The crash happened at about 11:40 a.m. on MT Highway 482 about three miles south of Libby.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the 55-year old man from Libby - the only occupant of the Mazda MX-5 - was heading south when he failed to negotiate a left corner.

He then went off the right side of the road, crashing into a tree.

The man, whose name has not been released at this point, died at the scene.

The man was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the MHP.

The MHP says the road was dry and bare at the time of the crash, and that alcohol may have been a factor.



TRENDING ARTICLES

