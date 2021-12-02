Watch

Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Evergreen

Posted at 1:28 PM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 15:28:09-05

KALISPELL — A man died after being hit by a vehicle in Evergreen on Wednesday evening.

The victim – who was pronounced dead at the scene – was hit by a vehicle on US Highway 2 just north of Reserve at approximately 6:30 p.m.

The identity of the victim – who is described as being in his 30s or 40s -- has not yet been determined.

The body is being sent to the Montana State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

The driver of the motor vehicle was not injured.

The crash is being investigated by the Montana Highway Patrol.

