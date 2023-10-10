Man arrested for climbing Santa Monica Pier ride claiming to have bomb

Authorities closed California’s Santa Monica Pier on Monday after a man climbed the Ferris wheel and claimed to have a bomb, police said.

The incident began around 3:30 p.m. PST when the man began climbing the ride while carrying a bag. Witnesses told police the man claimed he had a bomb.

The Santa Monica Police Department said they immediately began evacuating the pier and neighboring Pacific Park, while the Santa Monica Fire Department helped get people off of the Ferris wheel.

Police said on Facebook and X the man appeared to be in crisis, and a Crisis Management Team was at the scene to assist.

About an hour later, police said they were able to get the man off of the Ferris wheel and no bomb had been found.

Shortly after, the man was taken into custody and police said he was “transported to a local hospital for evaluation.”

Just before 5 p.m. PST, the park and pier reopened to visitors.

