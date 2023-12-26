Man arrested for allegedly killing his 4 children, wife on Christmas

On Christmas Day, the lifeless bodies of four children, ranging from nine months to 10 years old, were found alongside their mother in their Paris apartment.

According to theAssociated Press, the father of the children, a 33-year-old, was arrested on Tuesday and is currently under investigation as the primary suspect. The prosecutor revealed that neighbors saw a pool of blood outside the family's door, prompting them to alert the police, who subsequently discovered the five bodies.

The suspect inflicted multiple stab wounds on the mother and two daughters, aged 7 and 10, while he either suffocated or drowned the couple's two sons, aged 9 months and 4 years old, the AP reported.

“The human toll is horrifying; a whole family was killed, stabbed in an atrocious conditions. It’s an absolute horror, ″ Meaux Mayor Jean-Francois Cope told the AP.

Although the motive behind the killings has not been disclosed and the incident remains under investigation, authorities state that the suspect had previously stabbed the children's mother in 2019 when she was still pregnant. However, charges were dropped at that time due to his declared mental instability. Additionally, he had been admitted to a psychiatric hospital in 2017 and had made a suicide attempt.

The names of the family, including the suspect, have not been released.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com