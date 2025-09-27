BILLINGS - Concerns and comments continue after law enforcement searched property owned by a well-known former Billings restaurant operator last week.



Dozens of people have reacted on social media and a GoFundMe account has raised more $9,000 for Eva Sigsworth, the former operator of Mamacita's restaurant.

Watch raid follow story here:

Stolen guns seized in Billings raid last week

Documents filed in U.S District Court this week state that agents went into a cellar and seized 48 firearms along with accessories and ammunition.

“They didn't belong to me,” said Sigsworth, who says the guns seized belonged to her grandson John Paul Schmieding, known as J.P.

As for the raid on Sept. 17, Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder says that was an operation of the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) program.

The warrant stated agents would look for drugs, drug paraphernalia, and stolen property, something that surprised Eva.

“I had never, never, ever, even had anybody tell me that he was involved in drugs,” Sigsworth said about her grandson.

Eva's son Arthur Alvarado also lives in the home and is J.P.'s father.

Alvarado thought that any guns stored were made up of parts purchased legally and assembled at his son's home in Worden.

The affidavit states that eight of the firearms are part of a July 2025 theft of 24 firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

“I always ask my son if they were legal,” Alvarado said. “Are they legitimate? No automatic weapons. Nothing illegal. He always said no, they're not stolen.”

Agents also searched Schmieding's home in Worden, where they seized guns and found evidence of methamphetamine.

Eva understands the need for the operation but is still upset about the search and how she says she was treated, including being ordered to leave the property before she could even change her clothes, something that also upset her friends and supporters.

“Everybody in this community that knows me is outraged,” Eva said. ”They have filled me with kindness and concern.”

The search also included a storage building and a bus.

About 100 friends and family came by on Saturday to help clean up and bring everything back to normal.

Investigators allege in the court document that John Paul Schmieding committed the crime of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

He remains in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.