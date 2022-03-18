LIVE UPDATES: No. 14 Montana State vs. No. 3 Texas Tech

The No. 14 Montana State men's basketball team is playing in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1996 against No. 3 Texas Tech. Find updates from MTN's Ashley Washburn in San Diego below.

26 years in the making 🕺 No. 14 Montana State vs. No. 3 Texas Tech Now let’s dance. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/eUTMkV42KT — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) March 18, 2022

Quite the start for Texas Tech. The Red Raiders are riding a 10-0 run to start the half prompting #MSUBobcatsMBB to call a timeout and regroup. 10-2 Texas Tech 17:14 1st #MarchMadness — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) March 18, 2022

Bishop goes 2-2 at the charity stripe to end Texas Tech's run, but Terrence Shannon Jr. follows up with a corner three. 15-4 Texas Tech 15:44 1st #MarchMadness — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) March 18, 2022

With Adonis Arms' baseline layup, Texas Tech is 10 for 10 on their last field goal attempts and on another 14-3 run. — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) March 18, 2022

NICK G FOR THE THREE! Nick Gazelas hits two big 3-pointers for the Bobcats to cut Texas Tech’s lead to 16 with 7:54 remaining in the first half, 33-17.#MarchMadness — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) March 18, 2022

Xavier Bishop sinks the buzzer-beater three to end the half. 52-25 Texas Tech HALF#MSUBobcatsMBB | #MarchMadness — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) March 18, 2022