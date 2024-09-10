Woman shares experience battling rare ovarian cancer in time for Relay For Life

The 2024 Billings Relay For Life cancer walk is on Saturday, focused on educating the public about oncology and raising money for cancer research and treatment. The American Cancer Society, which hosts the event has helped individuals, such as Shannon Blackburn, receive treatment for cancer.

"It wasn't relieving that it was cancer, but it was relieving that it wasn't all in my head," Blackburn said Tuesday.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Shannon Blackburn, Ovarian Cancer survivor

Blackburn was on the cusp of her 38th birthday when she learned she had stage 3, low-grade serous ovarian cancer. It's an extremely rare type of cancer that impacts younger women.

"In my mind I was like, 'No way this is ovarian cancer. That can't happen to me,'" she said.

She was sure the diagnosis was endometriosis, as most ovarian cancer patients are older, with more treatable and screenable cases. She did not believe it would be a low-grade cancer that's almost always immune to chemotherapy.

Instead of treatment, Blackburn is undergoing hormonal therapy.

Shannon Blackburn Shannon Blackburn receiving treatment



"Ovarian cancer can be really tricky, because there really are not great screening tools for it and early detection. So, most of the time, ovarian cancer is diagnosed at a later stage, once it has already spread out of the ovaries," said Dr. Lexie Hokenstad, a physician who specializes in gyno-oncology.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Dr. Lexie Hokenstad, GYN Oncology Physician

Hokenstad has been seeing Blackburn since her diagnosis. The two work to spread awareness about this type of cancer and how it can impact anyone, even healthy, non-risk individuals.

"I think Shannon has been really inspiring, in that she has been a really big advocate for her own health, and is now expanding that advocacy to empower other women," says Hokenstad.

Shannon Blackburn Shannon Blackburn receiving treatment



About 20 months later, and there is no more evidence that cancer resides in Blackburn's body. Although there is no cure for ovarian cancer, her life is now more focused on spreading awareness about cancer, including participating in support groups with women in similar circumstances.

"These are women that can really relate to what I'm going through. It's a unique experience... Having the word spoken to you that you have cancer is earth-shattering," Blackburn said.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Female Reproductive System



It's why Relay For Life and support groups are so important for cancer survivors.

"Having an event like (Relay for Life) where you can see folks that have gone through that, at all walks of life, there's some camaraderie in that," says Blackburn.

Blackburn and Hokenstad encourage all women to regularly check for breast, cervical, and other types of reproductive cancers. Blackburn suggests to visit a healthcare provider if symptoms like pelvic pain, abdominal pain, bloating, appetite changes, and fatigue are persistent for two weeks, it could save lives.

Relay For Life starts 4:30 p.m. Saturday at MetraPark.