Roundup woman ecstatic for Mother's Day after battling two high-risk pregnancies

BILLINGS — A Roundup woman is extra excited to celebrate Mother's Day this Sunday.

Annamiek Frost has lupus and stage four liver cirrhosis, which made it incredibly difficult to become pregnant.

Now with two healthy children, Frost wants to encourage and inspire other women experiencing infertility this Mother's Day.

29-year-old Frost is a former medical assistant. She loves the outdoors and animals, but above all, she loves to be a mother.

"Being able to raise these sweet boys and being their safe space (is my favorite part about being a mother). You know, they love their mama and their dada. So, it's important to Garth (husband) and I that we'll just always be their safe place," Frost told MTN Thursday.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

Frost has two boys: two-year-old Norris and eight-month-old Royle.

As Frost reflects on the past few years, she says getting to this stage in her life wasn't easy.

"I've been sick for so long. It's kind of like second nature to me," she said.

When Frost and her husband, Garth, decided to try for a child, they consulted medical staff with Intermountain Health. Obstetrician Dr. Chimene Dahl with Billings OB/GYN Associates and Maternal Fetal Medicine Dr. Michael Gordon helped Frost create an individualized medical plan for her pregnancy, understanding its high risks.

Frost's individualized medical plan included exercise, prenatal vitamins and a healthy diet.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

"The biggest concern with autoimmune is they can cause patients to develop preeclampsia," Gordon said Thursday.

"(When I found out she was pregnant) I was so excited for her, but yet so worried, because her health issues certainly could get worse in pregnancy, and could take a real toll on her body, especially her liver" Dahl said Friday.

Both Gordon and Dahl worked extensively with Frost to ensure a healthy pregnancy and delivery. Both doctors delivered Frost's baby, Norris, via a cesarean section.

"(Dr. Gordon) was easily available and so knowledgeable, and so caring, and just really great with all of my patients, especially Annamiek. He had a special place in his heart for her," said Dahl.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

"Dr. Dahl's fantastic. She made it really easy, because Dr. Dahl does such a fantastic job with following the patients," said Gordon.

Because of Frost's medical plan, her second pregnancy was very smooth, according to Gordon.

After all of the effort between Frost and medical staff, Frost has now accomplished her life-long dream of becoming a mother to happy and healthy children.

"I'm just extra grateful. They just make my world go 'round," said Frost.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

"It's so nice to see her healthy, to see these little boys that are healthy, and to realize all the work is worth it," said Gordon.

While most women may be unable to relate to Frost's health challenges, her story and love for motherhood is one that many can.

"Just being so tired is what's the hardest part for me. But, you know, both of my kids keep me going," she said.

"Being a mom for me is a super cool thing. And to be able to provide my patients the opportunity to get to be a mom, too, is truly the coolest thing I do," said Dahl.