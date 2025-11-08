YELLOWSTONE COUNTY — A 20-year partnership between oncologists at the Yellowstone Naturopathic Clinic and Intermountain Health has come to an end.

Since the early 2000s, naturopathic oncology residents at the Yellowstone Naturopathic Clinic have worked alongside staff at St. Vincent Regional Hospital to help oncology patients receive both traditional oncology treatments and alternative wellness remedies.

Learn more about why this partnership ended in the video below:

Naturopathic oncology program ends in Yellowstone County after 20 years

"I haven't heard anybody that didn't really appreciate that they have access to that," said Dr. Margaret Beeson, a naturopathic physician at the clinic.

According to Beeson, as patients were receiving treatment at the Intermountain Health Cancer Center, they would also be able to receive additional forms of alternative wellness at the Yellowstone Naturopathic Clinic, such as supplements, botanicals or IV treatments, completely for free.

Beeson told MTN that naturopathic oncology residents would typically work at the Intermountain Health Cancer Center, offering this treatment. The services were offered to patients through a matched grant between both healthcare providers.

"I decided after treating people with cancer that were going through conventional (treatment) and giving them support, cancer treatments became much more complicated and specialized," said Beeson, explaining why the partnership began in the first place.

Justin McKinsey, MTN News Dr. Margaret Beeson

The partnership ended this August, and patients immediately received letters with an explanation and next steps.

Beeson said the decision to end the partnership was made by leadership at Intermountain Health. She explained it was likely because Intermountain Health does not incorporate other forms of naturopathic wellness in their practices.

"It was disappointing for the sake of patients," she said.

The end of the partnership means that patients will now be responsible for covering half of the cost of these services, as St. Vincent Regional Hospital previously covered that portion, and will no longer be doing so.

"The only real challenge is that when we had a resident over at (Intermountain Health), it was a lot easier for patients to have access," said Beeson.

Mack Carmack, MTN News St. Vincent Regional Hospital

MTN reached out to leaders at St. Vincent Regional Hospital in Billings for comment regarding the end of the partnership. That statement can be read below:

“We respect our patients’ preferences and are happy to support their choices in care. For those interested in naturopathic services, we gladly provide referrals to trusted, community-based providers. Our goal is to ensure every patient receives care that aligns with their values and health needs.”



-Leaders at St. Vincent Regional Hospital

Beeson emphasized that the naturopathic oncology program still exists, and is available to patients interested in alternative wellness while receiving radiation or chemotherapy. However, those services will be exclusively offered through the Yellowstone Naturopathic Clinic. Beeson noted that the clinic offers telehealth services to patients who are not in the Billings area.

"We want the community to know that this program still exists and it's still available... When people go through cancer treatment, they get all kinds of advice and recommendations," Beeson told MTN.

Justin McKinsey, MTN News Yellowstone Naturopathic Clinic

To learn more about the naturopathic oncology program at the Yellowstone Naturopathic Clinic, visit this link.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist, and portions of this article have been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.