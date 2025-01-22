Montana officials weigh in on preventing spread of bird flu

BILLINGS — With a rise in egg prices, to a rise in cases among birds, it's understandable why many Americans are concerned about the bird flu, or H5 Influenza.

The bird flu is currently infecting birds across the nation, and in the last 30 days, almost 13 million birds have been found on infected premises, according to the USDA.

Birds are the largest species at risk for developing H5 Influenza, although over 60 Americans have contracted the virus since 2022.

On Jan. 17, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded a $590 million grant to Moderna toward flu vaccine research.

Montana officials weighed in Tuesday about ways to prevent the spread of H5 Influenza, especially since goose-hunting season, when possible disease transmission is higher, is set to end Jan. 29.

"Certainly, it is a concern in that context that this is a little different. It can have the potential to spread (from human to human), although we have not seen that. So, that's the big fear from the public health perspective," said Dr. Neil Ku, an infectious disease specialist with Billings Clinic.

According to the CDC, over 136 million birds, both wild and domesticated, have contracted the virus since 2022, with cases now in all 50 states.

Out of the 67 humans to contract the virus, one has died in Louisiana.

"Secretions, feces, and then like I said... it can also be spread if you have a raptor, a species that would feed on a carcass, it can be spread that way too," said Chrissy Webb, the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks communication and education manager for Region 5.

In Montana, 17 counties have seen a total of 28 outbreaks among birds. Most notably, Gallatin, Flathead, and Missoula counties have each seen four separate outbreaks.

"Should the general public be concerned, right now? No, because as I pointed out, we have yet to see an instance of human-to-human transmission," Ku said.

Ku said dairy industry and outdoor recreation workers and hunters should take more precautions.

"While you're cleaning the meat of game bird, you just want to take a lot of precautions to protect yourself. So, wearing gloves when you're cleaning a game bird, doing it in a well-ventilated area, or even outside if that's an option," Webb said.

Webb also suggests regularly cleaning of bird feeders with gloves, and to report any large amounts of dead birds to Montana FWP, or their Bozeman Wildlife Health Lab at (406) 577-7880.

Ku says that the general flu vaccine may provide some protection against the bird flu, and he suggests to keep up on your vaccines this time of year.

"Even though we're seeing a lot of flu cases, it's not too late to get vaccinated," he said.