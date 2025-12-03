Montana measles outbreak prompts vaccination record checks

BILLINGS — Montana healthcare professionals are encouraging individuals to verify their vaccination records following a recent measles outbreak in the state.

The CDC has confirmed two recent measles cases in Gallatin County, with one Missoula County resident exposed to the illness.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department reports that exposed individuals visited several locations including the Bozeman-Yellowstone International Airport, Gallatin Crossing Mall and Target throughout the month of November.

The United States has recorded 1,798 measles cases this year, with 34 of those occurring in Montana, according to the CDC.

According to Megan Littlefield, the chief medical officer at RiverStone Health, initial measles symptoms include a runny nose, cough and fever. She said those symptoms will typically develop into a rash about four days later, and adds that infected individuals remain contagious for four days after the rash ends.

"If you are concerned about an exposure, or you are concerned you potentially have symptoms of measles and might've been exposed, it's really important to call your healthcare provider, or call ahead to the facility that you might be going to, because they need to be able to take more specialized precautions to make sure that you don't expose anyone else," said Littlefield.

Because of this prolonged exposure, the Gallatin City-County Health Department states that individuals who have been exposed to the virus should monitor symptoms until Dec. 19.

Littlefield said that one dose of the MMR vaccine provides 93% protection against the virus, and a second dose increases protection to 97%.

RiverStone Health offers the MMR vaccine at its open immunization clinics, which can be scheduled online at this link.

"It doesn't hurt to get an extra dose," Littlefield said. "But, you don't need an extra dose if you can find proof of your vaccination, or are confident you're vaccinated."