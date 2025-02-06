Laurel woman sees boost in confidence after resolving to improve her health

LAUREL — After two years of slight changes to nutrition and easy exercises, Laurel resident Brittney Cellmer now feels more confident and comfortable in her body.

Cellmer lives in Laurel and loves her pets, outdoor recreation, and crafting.

Since starting her health journey in 2023, she's lost 40 pounds.

"I feel good in my skin. I feel like I can dress up, like I'm so much happier," Cellmer said.

But it wasn't always like this. Before Cellmer started her health journey, she had low self-esteem and a lack of motivation.

"I wasn't happy with the way I looked in the mirror. I wasn't happy with my clothes. Like, it was really hard for me to get ready, 'cuz I just didn't feel good about myself," Cellmer said Thursday.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

Cellmer started going to the Intermountain Health Clinic in Laurel in 2016 after complaints of back pain.

From 2016 to 2023, Cellmer built a great rapport with her family physician, Dr. Janice Fordham. The two eventually created a simple health plan to help with the back pain and in turn, Cellmer's weight and physical health. Cellmer has been working on that health plan since.

"So, weight has some health benefits. But, if we're doing it for the right reasons, it's really about focusing on what we can do to improve our health," Fordham said Thursday.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

Cellmer told MTN she created a New Year's Resolution to become healthier and improve her self-image, like many do.

Like many others, Cellmer had a hard time staying consistent with her resolution, but with Fordham's help, she was successful.

Fordham says the journey becomes successful when you change your perspective. Rather than focusing on the number on the scale, she says to focus on the way you feel physically and mentally.

"We do want to give up if we don't see those results, and so that's why I say, maybe not focusing on the weight on the scale, but how we feel," she said.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

"I don't find a weight scale very motivating, so I don't get on it very often," Cellmer said.

Both Cellmer and Fordham recommend to celebrate accomplishments along the way, even if they're small. Fordham says losing 10 pounds or building up strength has long-term impacts.

"If we don't stop and celebrate, it's really hard to keep going," she said.

Fordham recommends seeing a family practitioner when starting any health journey. She says to get general lab work to tackle any health issues before the weight.

"Getting those labs, seeing if there are some things that we need to work on... Seeing your provider just to make sure there aren't some things that we should be addressing together as well," Fordham says.

Cellmer says anyone can do it.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

She says it's difficult, but with patience and good communication with your doctor, the results will show.

"Even if you're (at the gym) for five minutes, it just gives you that little amount of courage the next time. It's hard. It's hard to make that first step, but I would say make that first step. Get on whatever you want to do that makes you happy. If you want to do the yoga, if it's walking, running, anything, just get out there and do it," she said.

In fact, Cellmer's journey started with a 10-minute walk each day.

"She's done so much hard work, and it hasn't been quick. So, I think that's the important thing. It's been a long journey," Fordham says.

That journey still isn't over for Cellmer, but she's celebrating where she's at.