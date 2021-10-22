Grab your favorite pink, take in some rodeo, and help women get their annual mammogram

BILLINGS - A fun yet serious night at the NILE Rodeo. It’s "Tough Enough To Wear Pink" night.

After missing a year due to Covid-19, St. Vincent Healthcare is excited to get back in the ring.

“It is just a great celebration and having everyone wear pink, including the cowboys, and our survivors get to go out on the floor and we celebrate them and we’re excited to be back in the groove with it again,” said Pam Kaufman, the Breast Imaging Manager at St. Vincent Healthcare, who means back in the groove to educate and prevent breast cancer on one big pink stage.

Spectators and contestants don their best pink and show support for those in the fight, while also remembering those who’ve lost the battle.

“It's emotional for everyone in the audience because we ... everyone knows someone that's been affected by breast cancer and so it's just, it's very touching to everyone.

The NILE pledges $1 for every rodeo ticket purchased to go toward the St. Vincent Healthcare Foundation “Eva Project.”

Those funds turn into free mammograms for uninsured or under-insured women over 40.

“The key to the whole thing is finding breast cancer early because that will help you survive the disease,” said Kaufman. “And we'd rather find it very small rather than an advanced stage, and getting annual screening mammograms does that.”

So put on your pink and grab a friend. Enjoy a night at the rodeo so more women can get their annual life-saving check.

Tough Enough to Wear Pink at the NILE Rodeo kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday at the First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.

To learn more about the Eva Project or to donate, click here.

