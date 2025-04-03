Family Promise reopens mobile Diaper Bank for Billings families in need

BILLINGS — A resource many Billings families rely on has reopened.

The Family Promise Diaper Bank was closed throughout the winter for annual inventory and cleaning, but reopened Monday, giving diapers away to over 40 families.

The mobile service is expected to be open every Monday from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Diaper Bank opened in 2015, but took off during the pandemic.

"People who never thought they'd be struggling to provide diapers or food to their infants suddenly were," said Felicia Burg, the executive director of Family Promise of Yellowstone Valley.

Since 2020, the price of diapers has only gotten more expensive.

"That need is still out there, and the work that we do is important for our youngest neighbors in the community," Burg said.

The nonprofit is working to expand access to diapers for working-class families in Billings.

Last year, Family Promise donated over 100,000 diapers.

"It's so great to see people in the community, who have the funds, who can donate diapers, who can contribute, and then help those and our youngest neighbors be happy, healthy, and dry," Burg said.

All of the diapers provided by the Diaper Bank are donated, and to fill the need Family Promise is always accepting donations.

The organization also gives away wipes, formula, and books if they are available.

During open hours, Billings families can visit Family Promise at 10 South Street and receive 25 to 50 diapers, depending on the size and availability.

But as the cost of diaper rise, the donations are harder to come by, especially for larger sizes.

According to the National Diaper Bank Network, the cost of diapers has risen 48 percent since the pandemic, which could cost an additional $1,000 per child, per year.

"(During the pandemic, families) were trying to choose between, 'Do I buy food for the rest of the family?' or 'Do I buy diapers for the infant?' and that is no choice that a parent should have to make," Burg said.

Dominick Miserandino, the CEO of Retail Tech Media Nexus said the need for the Diaper Bank is a part of a larger issue.

"This is hitting people directly, and that's where I think the next step has to be, is the mere existence of this indicates a major problem," he said. "When you might have a necessity item, diapers, baby formula, (these) are things that no matter what, you still need to purchase."

The expense of diapers is an issue in Montana and nationwide.

"It seems that a lot of products are listed as luxury or have sales tax on them, that might be set up due to economic reasons, but not necessarily social reasons," Miserandino said.

Because Montana does not have sales tax, there is not an additional tax to diapers. However, surrounding states such as Idaho, Wyoming, and South Dakota do have sales tax on diapers.

"These are necessities, so they affect everyone in our society," Miserandino said.

But Family Promise still intends to give away diapers to Billings families regardless of those rising costs.

"These are families that are working, who have an infant, and simply can't afford to pay for rent and food, and for gas to get to and from work, and diapers," Burg said.

The nonprofit is looking for volunteers for Monday afternoons. Visit this link if interested.