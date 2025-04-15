Construction continues at downtown MSU Billings nursing building

BILLINGS — Construction continued this month for the new Montana State University nursing building in Billings.

The College of Nursing will be located between St. Vincent Regional Hospital and Billings Clinic at 1040 N. 29th St. in downtown Billings.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the new building was held last April.

Watch the video below:

Construction continues on new MSU Billings nursing school

Once complete, the new building will feature modern classrooms, labs, and study spaces.

The cost for the $11 million building is covered by a historic $101 million philanthropic investment made by Mark and Robyn Jones to MSUB in 2021.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

Construction is expected to finish by 2026.

RELATED| Montana State University breaks ground on Billings nursing college building