Watch Now
LifestyleYour Health Matters

Actions

Construction continues at downtown MSU Billings nursing building

MSUB Nursing Campus
Mack Carmack, MTN News
MSUB Nursing Campus
Posted

BILLINGS — Construction continued this month for the new Montana State University nursing building in Billings.

The College of Nursing will be located between St. Vincent Regional Hospital and Billings Clinic at 1040 N. 29th St. in downtown Billings.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the new building was held last April.

Watch the video below:

Construction continues on new MSU Billings nursing school

Once complete, the new building will feature modern classrooms, labs, and study spaces.

The cost for the $11 million building is covered by a historic $101 million philanthropic investment made by Mark and Robyn Jones to MSUB in 2021.

MSUB Nursing Campus

Construction is expected to finish by 2026.

RELATED| Montana State University breaks ground on Billings nursing college building

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Your Health Matters Sponsors

Presenting Sponsor - Billings Clinic

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader