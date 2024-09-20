Calves to Cure helps fund research for Worden boy's rare disease

BILLINGS — The Billings Livestock Commission hosted the sixth annual Calves to Cure on Thursday, an event to help raise money and awareness for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy research.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News The Billings Livestock Commission hosted the sixth annual Calves to Cure auction.

The genetic disease gradually destroys all muscles in the body, turning them into scar tissue. It mainly affects boys. Many are wheelchair bound around age 10 to 15, with a life expectancy under 30.

It's something Paul and Laura Heaton's 10-year-old son Grant lives with. He was diagnosed at age three.

“There's around 300,000 kids worldwide that are affected by it. 15,000 in the U.S. There's no treatment or cure," said Paul.

With no known cure, the family from Worden wanted to find a way to do what they could to contribute to research efforts. Six years ago, they then came up with a cattle auction.

"A cattle sale fit right in with what we're doing and trying to achieve," said Paul.

The Billings Livestock Commission assists with the sale each year and is more than willing to help.

“We just are glad to do it, glad to help out. It just takes a little bit of time out of our day and it's not really a big deal," said the commission's general manager, Bill Cook. "This is kind of unique because we've done it annually and continue to do it, but honestly, a lot of the work and effort that goes into it is Paul and Laura Heaton."

People can bring different types of cattle to sell and choose to donate either all or a portion of the sale to the cause. Prior to Thursday's sale, the family has raised over $110,000.

“It seems like there's always support. The buyers always want to give. They always give a little more for the ones that are totally donated, 100%," said Cook.

The Heatons work with Cure Duchenne, an organization that helps invest in startup companies that are working on finding a cure for the disease.

“When we wanted to do our fundraiser, it's kind of a no-brainer rather than reinvent the wheel and start a 501(c)(3). We can just raise the money, give it to Cure Duchenne, and we know that they're going to use it the way that we want it used," said Paul.

Stockman Bank helps sponsor the delivery fees to send the eight 50-pound boxes of beef across the country, which was donated by the family themselves. Ranchers from all over the state help contribute to the event.

“Montana is a really big state that's really just one big small town. Everybody knows everybody and everybody wants to help out," said Paul.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Grant and his Paul Heaton watch the Calves to Cure cattle auction.

The event is something Grant himself looks forward to each year, and knows just how much the auction means to the cause.

“I think I like that everybody's getting together to help, which makes me feel pretty happy that so many people are willing to help for the sale," said Grant.

His big sister Elyse also appreciates the sale, and she said she enjoys knowing that her brother is supported by their community.

"I like seeing all the support, and I love Grant and helping him out and I enjoy doing stuff with him. It just means a lot with all the donations and everything,” said Elyse.

“Everyone wants to help and we sure appreciate it because every donation goes towards research," said Laura.

This year, the sale raised $32,000. The family hopes they're getting closer to a cure, for not only Grant but so that other children do not have to go through the same thing.

“There's some gene-editing stuff that's come to market and clinical trials. We ourselves were in a clinical trial for a year and a half. There's headway being made, which five years ago, that wasn't even in the pictures, so that's a big step," said Paul.

The sale happens each year in the middle of September. Those who wish to donate an animal, click here for more information.