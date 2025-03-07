BILLINGS — March is Women's History Month and Endometriosis Awareness Month— a time when healthcare providers bring awareness to the chronic condition that impacts more than six percent of women.

See the video for this story below:

Billings woman with endometriosis finds happiness and life fulfillment post-surgery

Many women live years of their lives managing infertility and menstrual pain without knowing they have endometriosis.

Sarah Hakaluk was one of those women.

After the birth of her daughter four years ago, Hakaluk noticed severe pain to her uterus, back, hips and stomach.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

"Severe pain was the biggest thing," she said Thursday.

Hawkaluk was eventually diagnosed with endometriosis. It's a chronic condition where the endometrium, or the tissue that sheds during the menstrual cycle, begins to grow outside of the uterus.

"Being in that much pain, you don't sleep well. You second-guess your decisions. I was a fairly new mom at the time," Hawkaluk said.

As a mother, ICU nurse and wife, Hawkaluk had a hard time managing the stresses of life along with the pain and anxieties of endometriosis.

"It's a lot. It's definitely a lot better now that it's well managed," Hawkaluk said.

With the help of Billings Clinic obstetrics Dr. Brooke Hyman, Hawkaluk received a treatment plan and surgery to remove the excess endometrium.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

Over a year post-surgery, Hawlaluk says that her passion for life has returned without the added stresses of severe pain.

"I did not know I could feel this good again," Hawkaluk said.

"I think that women don't have to suffer," Hyman said.

Hyman has been working at Billings Clinic for eight years. She told MTN Wednesday that although endometriosis is one of the most commonly diagnosed reproductive conditions, many women live with it without knowing.

"The only way to diagnose endometriosis is with surgery, officially," Hyman said.

Hyman said that although there can't be an official diagnosis without surgery, there can be suspicions based on observations.

According to Hyman, the most common symptoms of endometriosis are severe pain during sexual activity, menstrual cycles, and bowel movements, along with infertility. She does say that some women are asymptomatic, or can have endometriosis symptoms without the actual condition.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

"We can still treat and manage it even without that official diagnosis," said Hyman.

Besides surgery, ways to treat endometriosis include lifestyle changes, avoiding red meat, and hormonal medication such as birth control.

Both Hyman and Hawkaluk agree that endometriosis can be isolating and painful, and that it's important to advocate for yourself when experiencing the symptoms.

"There are... a lot of us out here and we want to help you and we want to help you advocate for yourself... It really is possible to live a fulfilling life where you're not worried about your next set of symptoms," said Hawkaluk.

"Sometimes part of medicine is a little bit of trial and error to figure out what's going to work best for you. But, if you have somebody who you trust, who you know listening to you, who has your best interest at heart, (we can find a solution)," Hyman said.