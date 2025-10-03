Billings two-time cancer survivor leaves estate to St. Vincent cancer center

BILLINGS — A 90-year-old Billings woman plans on giving back to the caregivers who saved her life over three decades ago.

Martina Eckard has survived both ovarian and breast cancer, and she now plans on leaving her estate to Intermountain Health for cancer research and development.

Cancer has left deep scars on Eckard's life.

"I've had cancer twice. My husband died from cancer, and I've had several (family) members die from cancer," she told MTN on Wednesday.

Although Eckard has survived two types of cancer, she still lives an exciting and care-free life. Eckard participates in her church circle, is a part of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), and goes dancing once a month with her friends. Eckard contributes part of her healing journey to her Billings community.

"I've been okay so far," she said.

Eckard was diagnosed with ovarian cancer at 58 years old in 1993. Eckard said she began to notice she was experiencing urinary incontinence but didn't think anything of it. She later went to a drug store, where she noticed a pamphlet that stated urinary incontinence could be related to ovarian cancer. Eckard then decided to contact her physician to see if that was the reason.

"If I hadn't picked up that pamphlet in the drug store, I don't know. I probably wouldn't have done anything," Eckard said.

Eckard underwent six months of treatment, which included chemotherapy and surgery.

"So, there was a growth on one ovary the size of an egg and the other ovary (the size) of a grapefruit," she said.

About 15 years later in 2008, Eckard was undergoing an annual mammogram when she discovered she had breast cancer. Similar to her first experience, Eckard again underwent chemotherapy and surgery.

"Usually the third day after treatment, I was down in bed for a day or two. But, I actually handled both of them quite well," Eckard said.

Eckard encourages people to be attentive to their bodily changes and to undergo regular cancer screenings, as she was able to receive treatment for both forms of cancer in under a year. Eckard said she is highly grateful for staff at St. Vincent Regional Hospital Cancer Centers of Montana for treating her cancer, and it's why she's leaving her estate for cancer research and preventative care.

"To see someone go through this and to come out on the other end, and to live a full life, is really gratifying," said Dr. Patrick Cobb, Eckard's former oncologist and the director of cancer research with Intermountain Health. "Because, when I was first doing (oncology), that wasn't really the case.

According to Cobb, after 30 years in oncology, technology has led to advancements in cancer treatment. He explains this is in part thanks to philanthropy for making those innovations possible.

"Commitments like (Eckard's) help us continue the research here in Montana," he said Wednesday. "When I first got here in 1995, if someone was diagnosed with metastatic lung cancer, their expected survival is a couple of months."

Cobb is the 2025 Honored Saint for this year's SAINTS Ball with Intermountain Health. According to Heather Bergeson, the director of philanthropy, Cobb is being honored for his legacy in cancer research and leadership.

"I'm truly honored and humbled by the fact that St. Vincent's wants to recognize my career here," Cobb said.

"He has been an integral role in our cancer service line," said Bergeson.

On Wednesday, Bergeson told MTN that philanthropic donations, such as Eckart's, are the backbone of medical advancements and developments.

"Our services rely heavily on philanthropic support," she said. "It's incredibly rewarding when we can benefit those service lines and help patients, like Martina."

This year's SAINTS fundraiser at Intermountain Health benefits preventative care, genetic counseling, and a PET scan renovation at the cancer center, according to Bergeson.

"Everybody has been affected by cancer. Whether it's our family, our friends, our neighbors, our coworkers," she said.

Donations to the cause can be found on the St. Vincent Regional Hospital Foundation's website, and tickets for the 2025 SAINTS Ball can be purchased by calling the foundation at (406) 237-3600.