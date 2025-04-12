Billings Studio Theatre aims to bring awareness to organ donation during Donate Life Month

BILLINGS — April is Donate Life Month, a time to raise awareness about the need for organ donors.

During two weekends in April, "The Tin Woman," put on by Billings Studio Theatre, will be playing, in hopes of bringing awareness to the issue.

The show opens Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

"The Tin Woman" is about grief and hope, after the main character, Joy, receives a heart transplant from a man named Jack.

"She's dealing with survivor's guilt, depression, kind of how to deal with that, and then she decides to reach out to the family of the donor," said Director Byrl Skovgaard on Friday.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

While the play is a drama, there's also quite a bit of comedy, according to actress Cayla Braun, who plays Jack's sister, Sammy.

"I hope people really just listen and get some of the humor that's in those little places," she said.

Justin McKinsey, MTN News

But "The Tin Woman" is more than just a play. For some, it's a reality.

"They make the difference for successful surgery. They're a large part of what we're able to do, to improve people's lives," said Penny Clifton, the chair for the Donate Life Northwest council and nurse with Intermountain Health.

Before each of the shows, testimonies will be shared from organ donors and their families, including the story of Jake Wittak.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

"We checked into the children's hospital on Sept. 11, 2001... It was a terrible time, a terrible day," said Jake's mother, Deanna Wittak.

When Jake was 11 months old, he received a liver transplant in Denver from a 17-year-old boy named Michael.

Deanna Wittak

"What I have heard about Michael from his sister, Jake is very similar," Deanna said.

Deanna Wittak

"Every time (Jake smiles) I see him, and I see Michael," she said Friday.

Because of that opportunity almost 24 years ago, Jake is healthy and still has the same liver.

Clifton will also be speaking before one of the shows about organ donations, and how to become registered.

"If you find yourself being charitable of spirit, charitable with your money, charitable with your time, charitable with your family, kind to animals, if you have that compassionate part of your nature, this fits for you," Clifton said.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

On Friday, Clifton told MTN that over 100,000 people across the nation are in need of organs. The most needed is the kidney.

According to Clifton, Montana leads the nation for organ donors, with over 80% registered. She says organ donations can save and change lives, even organs as small as the eyes.

"These are things like bone, skin for burn victims, corneas so people can see," Clifton said.

Justin McKinsey, MTN News

"The Tin Woman" has the purpose of celebrating life while also spreading the importance of organ donations, a message the cast wants to get out.

"I've never experienced a loss of a sibling, but I do have a sibling. I think in those moments when I am sitting there at the end, I think about how I would feel if I were to lose my sibling, and have their heart in somebody else," Braun said Friday.

"It doesn't matter how many times I've watched it, it still gets to you at the end," said Skovgaard.

See the show times and dates below:



Fri, Apr. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Sat, Apr. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Sun, Apr. 13 at 2:00 p.m.

Thu, Apr. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Fri, Apr. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Sat, Apr 19 at 2:00 p.m.

Purchase tickets for "The Tin Woman" here.