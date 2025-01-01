Billings professionals weigh in on ways to maintain New Year's resolutions

BILLINGS — Whether it's exercising daily, eating healthier, or spending less money, we all have those New Year's resolutions we neglect by February. But, there's professionals in Billings to help you stick to your goals.

A new year often means a new beginning, even for those who haven't lived many years. At Wise Wonders on Tuesday, children gathered to celebrate 2025 with a noon New Year's Eve party.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Wise Wonders noon New Year's Eve party



"My New Year's resolution is to... achieve more stuff in life and try to do an ice bath, like my aunt," said Eyliah Blair

"I'm hoping...to be happy, and try to get good grades, try to make new friends," said Blair's cousin, Cherish Ramirez.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Ramirez family



For kids like Eyliah Blair and Cherish Ramirez, their new goals are quite simple. But, for Cherish's mother and Blair's aunt, Uraiah Ramirez, her goals are a little more complex.

"I am hoping just to get closer to God throughout this year, and then also start my career towards becoming a surgical technician... I'd say continue doing cold plunges throughout the year, and hit the gym," Uraiah said.

Uraiah Ramirez hopes to work on her physical, spiritual, and mental health this year, and she isn't the only one.

Goals towards weight loss and a healthier lifestyle is something nurse practitioner, Jodi Gilligan, sees quite often in her practice.

"I always recommend starting, even if it's just a small goal of 5% or maybe a 10% (reduction of body weight). Sometimes if someone wants to lose 100 pounds, that can seem insurmountable. But, if we just have a 5% goal, then that can be our first goal we can get to," Gilligan said.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Jodi Gilligan

For those hoping to start the new year out with a weight loss, diet, and exercising journey, Gilligan recommends to make those goals achievable while finding enjoyable activities.

"Life gets in the way. So, that's where it goes back to setting the realistic goals, engaging in an activity that you like, not feeling deprived... so that you can stick to your goal easier," she said.

Because of New Year's resolutions, gyms tend to see a spike in attendance. It's one of the reasons why the Billings YMCA is offering zero dollar initiation fees for the next two weeks.

"I think the biggest things when you're starting in the new year, start low and progress slow," said Kassia Lyman, the YMCA's health and wellness director.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Kassia Lyman

Lyman starting exercising at the YMCA over 15 years ago. She told MTN Tuesday she struggled with her own body weight, and eventually lost over 80 pounds. In her career at the YMCA, Lyman hopes to help others achieve the same goals she did.

"I think giving yourself a little grace, just doing baby steps and finding things that are easy to implement into your schedule and into your routine will help you stay successful longer," she said.

Both Lyman and Gilligan believe navigating your goals towards health, this new year, is feasible. For people starting to exercise regularly and diet, they both recommend to find some sort of accountability figure.

Lyman suggests to find a personal nutritionist or trainer at the YMCA.

Gilligan recommends to establish a connection with your primary care provider, and even to download a calorie-tracker app on your phone to stay consistent.

In all, it may be easy to leave those resolutions behind after a few weeks, but with determination and support those goals can be achieved, big or small.

"It's an all year process, not just at the beginning of the year," Gilligan said.

YMCA is holding a New Year's Day fitness bash from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.for Billings residents interested in starting their health journey.