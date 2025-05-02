Billings counselors offer tips to help children struggling with mental health

According to a 2024 study by the World Health Organization, one in seven teens experience a mental disorder, with anxiety, depression, and other behavioral disorders accounting for most.

In light of Mental Health Awareness Month in May, Billings mental-health counselors shared tips with MTN for parents with teens who are struggling with mental health.

Being a teen is challenging, from balancing school, friendships and part-time jobs.

"Kids are going to go through some rough patches. However, it usually comes down to duration, if there's a behavioral shift," said Josie Snyder, a provisionally licensed professional counselor with Billings Clinic.

While most teens experience some developmental hardships, if those symptoms persist for more than two weeks (loss of interest in activities, irritability, excessive sadness, low self-esteem, etc.), Snyder says it's important for parents to see if a bigger issue is at hand.

"I really do encourage parents to be curious, ask questions, help them solve the solution rather than give them the solution," she said Thursday.

Snyder said it's important for parents to discuss difficult emotions with their children because that can help reduce societal stigma around mental health conditions.

"If a parent is at a loss on how to proceed, the best way to help your kid is to surround them by multiple resources. So, you have multiple people keeping an eye on this kid," she said.

Being a parent with a child who has mental health struggles, such as depression or anxiety, isn't easy, according to Onnie Michalsky, the founder of Moms Without Capes.

"As moms, we carry a really heavy mental load, which prevents us from being fully present, and it affects our mental health," Michalsky said Thursday.

In her practice, Michalsky wants to reduce parental stress and what she refers to as "Supermom Syndrome," or the unrealistic expectations mothers feel when balancing work, marriage, kids and personal life.

Michalsky said when parents also seek counseling, it's beneficial for the child because the parent can bring a different perspective.

"My goal is to better support the mom, because she is such a key component of the family system, and through that it filters out, because the kids benefit," she said. "Go easy on yourself. Give yourself some grace. None of us know what we're doing."

Both Michalsky and Snyder told MTN parents who have children with mental health disorders can also seek support groups of parents experiencing similar things.

"I think the biggest thing these parents can do is start communicating, start talking, asking questions, be curious, rather than judgmental," said Snyder.

"We're all facing mental health challenges, so if we can work together to better serve our community, that is what I'm looking for," said Michalsky.