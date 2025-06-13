Billings Career Center students experiment with robotic surgery equipment

BILLINGS — Students taking biomedical sciences at the Billings Career Center had a chance to get extra credit on Thursday and try out real surgical robotic equipment on fake body parts.

Intuitive Surgical, a company that develops robotic products used by surgeons and other medical staff, created the Da Vinci and Ion robots, which are used by staff at Intermountain Health. The company transformed a mobile vehicle into a mock operating room, allowing students and community members on Thursday to try out the robots at the Intermountain Health Billings West End clinic.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

The Da Vinci robot, according to general surgeon Dr. Barry McKenzie, allows physicians to perform less invasive surgeries on patients. He said when he uses the robot, it usually results in less pain for the patient.

"I use it weekly. I have a case tomorrow morning at 7:30 (where I'll be using it)," he said.

The other robot in the mock operating room, the Ion robot, allows for a minimally invasive lung biopsy when physicians need to examine lungs for cancer.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

Many students at the event told MTN after experimenting with the equipment, they see themselves in healthcare-centered professions in the future.

One of those students, ninth grader Isabella Hawkins, told MTN she would like to pursue biomedical sciences.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

"It's good to teach me about the different careers that are available, because i have figured out that I want to be in the science (part) of the medical field. But, there's so many ways you could do that, and there's not necessarily one set place you go," she said.

McKenzie said he was in support of Thursday's event, as he says it's important to help spark interest in the youth of pursuing healthcare.

"These students are close to graduating, or have graduated. Whatever we can do to help provide inspiration for what the next part of their life is going to be about, so anything we can do to help is great, and I'm fully on board," he said.